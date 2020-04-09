Reviewing Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Talend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Talend shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Talend and Nutanix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 1 0 5 0 2.67 Nutanix 0 4 13 0 2.76

Talend presently has a consensus price target of $50.40, indicating a potential upside of 94.90%. Nutanix has a consensus price target of $37.57, indicating a potential upside of 127.71%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Talend.

Volatility & Risk

Talend has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talend and Nutanix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $247.98 million 3.21 -$61.47 million ($0.68) -38.03 Nutanix $1.24 billion 2.60 -$621.18 million ($3.18) -5.19

Talend has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutanix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Talend and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -24.79% -157.09% -12.51% Nutanix -68.13% -650.18% -43.52%

About Talend

Talend S.A. provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as master data management, and self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, is a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through channel partners. Talend S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

