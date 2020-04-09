ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises about 2.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $13,404,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $153.13. 4,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.81 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.35 and its 200 day moving average is $150.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,465 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

