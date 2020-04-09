Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $435.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $370.00 to $435.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REGN. Cfra increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $460.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $504.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,148. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $518.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total transaction of $52,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,442,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.52, for a total value of $346,273.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,061 shares of company stock worth $13,063,688. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,661,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

