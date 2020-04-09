Rebecca Ann Shelley Purchases 1,944 Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) insider Rebecca Ann Shelley acquired 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,023 ($13.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.12 ($26,160.38).

HFG stock opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 980.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,021.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 855 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The company has a market capitalization of $866.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 46 ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 4318.0000168 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 15.40 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

Several research firms have commented on HFG. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053.33 ($13.86).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

