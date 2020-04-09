Raymond James Trims Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Target Price to C$0.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Conifex Timber from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Conifex Timber from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

