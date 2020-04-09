Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus restated a focus list rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Raymond James stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,721. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

