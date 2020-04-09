Raymond James Lowers West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) to Outperform

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$64.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

TSE WFT opened at C$28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -12.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.41. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 3.6199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

