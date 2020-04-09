Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Reduced by Analyst

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCW. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.01.

TCW stock traded down C$562,811.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,030,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,214. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The company has a market cap of $127.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$163.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.73 million.

In other news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at C$52,075.60. Insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,551 over the last quarter.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

