Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Decreased by Analyst

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.44. 11,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.03. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

