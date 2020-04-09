Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Cut by Analyst

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Textron in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,127. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Textron has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Textron by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,031,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Textron by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,168,000 after acquiring an additional 183,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.