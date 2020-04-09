Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Reduced by DA Davidson

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on LBAI. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 163,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 71,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.