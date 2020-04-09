Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Blackbaud, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Blackbaud in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Blackbaud stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $59,565,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 808,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,211 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 547,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 165,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the period.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

