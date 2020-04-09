Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.01). William Blair also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMC. Barrington Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

AMC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 1,182,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.11%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

