Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Allstate in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NYSE:ALL traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,746. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Allstate by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

