Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on GPN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

NYSE GPN traded up $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $154.27. 5,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,369. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

