Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corp Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of SIX opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.76. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,451,000 after buying an additional 823,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,039,000 after buying an additional 90,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,963,000 after buying an additional 101,284 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 981,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,034.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

