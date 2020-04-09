PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PUMSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.89. 685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. PUMA SE/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

