Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Acquires £1,400 in Stock

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Sebastian Goldner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £1,400 ($1,841.62).
Shares of PPS stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Thursday. Proton Power Systems Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 48 ($0.63). The company has a market capitalization of $188.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.04.
Proton Power Systems Company Profile
