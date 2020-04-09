Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Acquires £1,400 in Stock

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Sebastian Goldner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £1,400 ($1,841.62).

Shares of PPS stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Thursday. Proton Power Systems Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 48 ($0.63). The company has a market capitalization of $188.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.04.

Get Proton Power Systems alerts:

Proton Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Proton Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.