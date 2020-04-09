ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 21st (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 21st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DIG opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $33.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.
About ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas
ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.