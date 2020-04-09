ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 21st

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 21st. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

NYSEARCA:UCO opened at $2.35 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,824,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

