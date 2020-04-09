Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.2% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after buying an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after buying an additional 1,231,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.11. The company had a trading volume of 633,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,239,184. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day moving average is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

