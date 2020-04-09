Private Trust Co. NA Sells 66,999 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,999 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in General Electric by 37.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in General Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,504,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 69,644 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in General Electric by 43.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 23.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 195,800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 60.5% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

GE stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.