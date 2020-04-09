Private Trust Co. NA Has $346,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.85.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

