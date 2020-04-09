Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.91.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $146.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.28. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $150.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at $43,893,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $1,134,520.97. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,328.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

