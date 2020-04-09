PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

MCD stock opened at $177.49 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.89. The stock has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.