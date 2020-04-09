PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,015,000 after buying an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,326,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after buying an additional 757,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $5.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,925. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

