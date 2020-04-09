Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.0207

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $19,971.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.04 or 0.02954181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00206861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00049165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain's launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 153,108,810 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

