Piper Sandler Weighs in on Wingstop Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WING. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $99.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after buying an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,170,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

