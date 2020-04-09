Piper Sandler Comments on Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

MCD stock opened at $177.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.89. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

