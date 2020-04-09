Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.58. 50,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,848,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.91. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

