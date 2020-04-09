Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 3.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

PM stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 493,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,230,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.