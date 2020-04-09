Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,294,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,334 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,956,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $186.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

