People (CVE:PEO) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

People (CVE:PEO) has been given a C$10.00 price target by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

PEO stock opened at C$7.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.51 million and a PE ratio of -123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.31. People has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.00.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that People will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

