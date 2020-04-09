Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 4,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. Pentair has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.