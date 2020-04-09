Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 900,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.