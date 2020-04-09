Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $2.10 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.90.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.61. 82,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,815,024. The firm has a market cap of $399.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.16%.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

