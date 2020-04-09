Particl Trading Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004989 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $3.28 million and $9,559.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002474 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,585,046 coins and its circulating supply is 9,001,407 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.