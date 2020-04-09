Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PKI. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The company had revenue of C$4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Parkland Fuel will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

