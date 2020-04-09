Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) PT Raised to C$3.70

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.40 to C$3.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OLA. CIBC upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

