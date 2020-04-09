Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

