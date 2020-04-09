Ondori Price Up 8.3% This Week (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and DragonEX. During the last week, Ondori has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $13.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

inSure (SURE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00483518 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000393 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ondori’s official website is rstr.io

Ondori can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

