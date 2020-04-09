NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.29. 1,523,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,617,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.27.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

