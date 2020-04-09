Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $35.37 Million in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,072,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,368,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

NTUS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $836.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

