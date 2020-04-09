Nutrien Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,430 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 931% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,109 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $329,765,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,895,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,065 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,617 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after buying an additional 1,255,652 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,340,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,635,000 after buying an additional 971,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.05.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

