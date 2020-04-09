Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from to . Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novocure traded as low as $63.83 and last traded at $64.54, approximately 821,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,048,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.10.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Novocure in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Get Novocure alerts:

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares in the company, valued at $48,399,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $411,237.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,997.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -868.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.