Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 121,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $162,543,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,240,000 after acquiring an additional 421,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 310,005 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Northern Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,687,000 after buying an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.