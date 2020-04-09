Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) Insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta Purchases 23,365 Shares of Stock

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 23,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £17,523.75 ($23,051.50).
LON:NBI opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Northbridge Industrial Services Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 62.16 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.94. The company has a market cap of $25.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89.
About Northbridge Industrial Services
