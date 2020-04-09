Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) Insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta Purchases 23,365 Shares of Stock

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 23,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £17,523.75 ($23,051.50).

LON:NBI opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Northbridge Industrial Services Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 62.16 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.94. The company has a market cap of $25.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89.

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

