Norbord (TSE:OSB) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Norbord (TSE:OSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$25.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$44.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSB. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$45.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC raised shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Norbord alerts:

Norbord stock opened at C$16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of C$13.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.69.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$492.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norbord will post 1.5349819 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norbord news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,173,556. Also, Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$1,188,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,383 shares in the company, valued at C$2,216,852.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.