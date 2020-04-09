NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

NGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Peter Svennilson bought 33,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $607,077.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 75,447 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $1,361,063.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,640,642 shares of company stock worth $22,053,485.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Svennilson Peter grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,621,000 after acquiring an additional 253,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 246,853 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 198,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NGM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,497. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

