NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFI. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NFI opened at C$15.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $874.92 million and a P/E ratio of 16.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.33.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 1.6099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Janice Harper acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,320. Also, Senior Officer Ian Scott Smart acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$961,860. Insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,335 over the last 90 days.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

