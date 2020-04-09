NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFI. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.
NFI opened at C$15.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $874.92 million and a P/E ratio of 16.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.33.
In other news, Senior Officer Janice Harper acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,320. Also, Senior Officer Ian Scott Smart acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$961,860. Insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,335 over the last 90 days.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.